3/20/24 AEW Dynamite and Rampage Viewerships

AEW and TBS presented a three-hour block of television programming last night with the usual Dynamite episode followed by a live Rampage. Dynamite drew 800,000 viewers with a 0.27 18-49 demo rating while Rampage drew 541,000 viewers with a 0.18 18-49 demo rating. Dynamite featured Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage in a TNT title “I Quit” match.

By comparison, last week’s “Big Business” edition of Dynamite drew 801,000 viewers with a 0.27 18-49 demo rating while the March 15th 2024 edition of Rampage drew 327,000 viewers with a 0.11 18-49 demo rating.

