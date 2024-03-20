Updates on The Motor City Machine Guns, Booker T/CM Punk incident

– PWInsider has provided an update on Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, after news broke today that their current TNA contracts will expire at the end of this month.

“Both of The Motor City Machine Guns have expressed interest in working with TNA, even after their deals expire, but TNA will no longer be their “main focus”.

– On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T alluded to a near confrontation with CM Punk at the latest NXT recording held at the WWE Performance Center. While the ex-world champion chose not to divulge specifics on the podcast, he hinted at sharing more details off-air with co-host Brad Gilmore.

Fightful Select has expressed doubts about the authenticity of Booker T’s statements, noting that their inquiries yielded no evidence of any altercation. Sources emphasized to Fightful that since his WWE return in November, Punk has consistently demonstrated positive conduct, and his demeanor was upbeat at the NXT event on Tuesday. Additionally, WWE PC security has no record of such an incident.

Individuals in communication with Fightful have voiced discontent towards Booker T for spreading these allegations against Punk, especially given Punk’s notorious past involving behind-the-scenes disputes.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

