The Undertaker on Gunther, Erick Rowan asked about a HOF induction for The Wyatt Family

– The Undertaker on Gunther:

“I really like him. I think the sky’s the limit for him. I think he’s a little bit of a throwback to a different era, but has the ability to work and tell stories. I mean he just had that match with Dom which is tough, a heel versus a heel is a tough match when somebody doesn’t turn. He kept Dominik a heel and he kept himself a heel, and I’m really, really high on him. But, yeah, we would probably fistfight about two chops in.”

(source: Six Feet Under Podcast)

– While speaking to Counted Out, the former WWE star Erick Rowan was asked about a Hall of Fame induction for The Wyatt Family

“No. I mean, I’m always surprised… when I feel a faction touch people’s lives. I’ve seen how Jon’s impacted people’s lives. I see how Windham’s impacted people’s lives. So, just for people to say it, it’s humbling to know that they made such a lasting impact on people.”

“I wouldn’t even begin to think about it [who would induct us]. It’s so soon since everything, with the passings and to even think about something like that, is just ridiculous to me, but I’m holding a tiny microphone talking to you about this, I feel ridiculous in that sense as well. So it’s just not something that really crossed my mind.”

