NXT star issues an apology for wearing an Ole Anderson shirt
WWE NXT’s Brooks Jensen has issued an apology for wearing an Ole Anderson shirt on NXT TV, after learning of Anderson’s history of rampant racism.
In a social media post, a fan asked Jensen why he felt it appropriate to wear a shirt supporting Anderson. Anderson, who passed away last month, had a documented history of using racial epithets and allegations of racism in his treatment of Black wrestlers, notably Thunderbolt Patterson, Tony Atlas, and Teddy Long, they was reported by The Ringer.
Livin, learnin, and lovin – thanks guys https://t.co/X9nIfxQobM pic.twitter.com/LvINtMdsYe
— Brooks Jensen (@BrooksJensenWWE) March 19, 2024
