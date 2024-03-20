NXT star issues an apology for wearing an Ole Anderson shirt

Mar 20, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE NXT’s Brooks Jensen has issued an apology for wearing an Ole Anderson shirt on NXT TV, after learning of Anderson’s history of rampant racism.

In a social media post, a fan asked Jensen why he felt it appropriate to wear a shirt supporting Anderson. Anderson, who passed away last month, had a documented history of using racial epithets and allegations of racism in his treatment of Black wrestlers, notably Thunderbolt Patterson, Tony Atlas, and Teddy Long, they was reported by The Ringer.

