According to WrestleVotes, WWE will be adding at least four more matches for Wrestlemania XL with each night have seven matches total.

The indication from sources suggests we’ll see up to 4 more WrestleMania matches announced for the event. As of now, the working plan is to feature 7 matches per night on the main card. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 20, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email