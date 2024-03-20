Match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite, promotion interested in Mauro Ranallo
– Fightful reports that MLW has reached out to Mauro Ranallo about possibly coming back to pro wrestling. Court Bauer and Ranallo worked together on a Strikeforce project in the past, so there is at least some connection from MLW to Ranallo.
– Konosuke Takeshita vs Swerve Strickland has been announced for next week.
