Match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite, promotion interested in Mauro Ranallo

Mar 20, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Fightful reports that MLW has reached out to Mauro Ranallo about possibly coming back to pro wrestling. Court Bauer and Ranallo worked together on a Strikeforce project in the past, so there is at least some connection from MLW to Ranallo.

– Konosuke Takeshita vs Swerve Strickland has been announced for next week.

