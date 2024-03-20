Malakai Black on wrestling needs in the modern age

Malakai Black appeared recently on Developmentally Speaking, and talked about his view on wrestling – specifically what the industry could use more of in the modern age.

He stated:

“Wrestling needs emotion. Wrestling needs genuine interest, genuine love, and genuine anger. […] Wrestling needs less Michael Bay and more thought-provoking methodology. You take guys like Gunther, who are insanely good. I don’t think I’ve ever watched that man have a match that made me, ‘Eh.’ He’s so incredibly good, and that is in a modern setting.

“He knows how to draw emotion out and that’s why I’ve always been into character stuff and building stuff throughout these lenses of characters because it allows an audience member to connect from an emotional level, whether you agree or not with what he says or not says, and leaving it up to you to decide. The emotional connection to the storyline or match is what will eventually, or hopefully, if the match is good, will be the payoff instead of having a lot of quick matches. Don’t get me wrong, we need quick matches too. We need a little bit of everything. It’s a big circus of everything”

