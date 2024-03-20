Foley on doing one more match: “There’s a lot of different options”





As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley expressed interest in doing one more “death match” to celebrate his 60th birthday.

While doing a Sign-it-Live session for Highspots, Foley provided an update…

“Yeah (I’m looking to do one more match). But I’d have to lose an extraordinary amount of weight and it’s not falling off like I hoped it would. So I’m gonna have to reexamine where I am at a certain point. It’s not about the money. I wanna have a fun match but I am having trouble. I’ve been working out, I feel better, moving better but it’s not showing up as of yet on the scale.

So I’m not sure. I’ll have an answer by the beginning of the year [2025]… There’s a lot of different options (opponent-wise) to do such a thing.”

(quote: PostWrestling.com)

