Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso added to WWE World VIP meet and greets

Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso will be appearing at WWE World at WrestleMania as VIP Superstars, with McIntyre doing meet and greets on Saturday, April 6 and Uso on Monday, April 8.

Tickets are on sale now for both Superstars for $200 each plus taxes and fees.

The previously announced Superstars who are also doing VIP meet and greets have all sold out. They include Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley, Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, CM Punk, and Bianca Belair.

A general admission ticket to WWE World is required on top of the VIP meet and greet ticket.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.fanaticsevents.com/wwe/tickets.

