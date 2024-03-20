AJ Styles comments on Sting’s retirement, Ronda Rousey on Vince McMahon

– AJ Styles talks about Sting’s retirement.

“He is such a great guy. He’s a nice guy, has always been a nice guy. It just made my day to meet somebody like that who I admired so much and enjoyed watching. He has definitely earned his time in pro wrestling. He went a lot longer than I’m going to. It’s awesome that he gets to end on his terms and not someone else’s.”

(Via Battleground podcast)

– Speaking of Sting….

– Ronda Rousey’s comments on Vince McMahon in her memoir “Our Fight”:

“PPVs are held in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, as well as now twice a year in Saudi Arabia, a nation that restricts the rights of women in a way that I’m certain Vince McMahon wishes he could.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

