AJ Styles comments on Sting’s retirement, Ronda Rousey on Vince McMahon
– AJ Styles talks about Sting’s retirement.
“He is such a great guy. He’s a nice guy, has always been a nice guy. It just made my day to meet somebody like that who I admired so much and enjoyed watching. He has definitely earned his time in pro wrestling. He went a lot longer than I’m going to. It’s awesome that he gets to end on his terms and not someone else’s.”
(Via Battleground podcast)
– Speaking of Sting….
Happy Birthday to #TheICON @Sting! pic.twitter.com/oYAoEjiQwe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 20, 2024
– Ronda Rousey’s comments on Vince McMahon in her memoir “Our Fight”:
“PPVs are held in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, as well as now twice a year in Saudi Arabia, a nation that restricts the rights of women in a way that I’m certain Vince McMahon wishes he could.”