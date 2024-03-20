Adam Copeland discusses I Quit match against Christian and Mercedes Mone’s arrival

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW’s Adam Copeland discussed tonight’s episode of Dynamite from his hometown of Toronto and the arrival of Mercedes Mone.

Copeland vs Cage for the TNT title will headline Dynamite tonight and Copeland said that this three-part series feels like there’s a finality to the feud which has occupied Copeland’s time in the promotion since he arrived.

“We’re going to go out and feel the audience, react, and take chances. When you watch Christian, he’s such an asshole, I can’t wait to feel the energy from the crowd,” Copeland said.

He said that he didn’t know if his last match in Toronto – against Sheamus this past August – was going to be his final match but now, wrestling Christian there feels like this is where their 40 years have led them.

“There is a lot of special meaning in this one. When I made the decision to continue wrestling, I came back for a match like this,” he continued.

Copeland also discussed Mercedes Mone, who made her debut last week on Dynamite: Big Business.

He said that for Mone, AEW is a blank canvas, just like it was for him when he arrived.

“It’s the same with Mercedes, think of how much fun she’s going to have here. Think of all the new opponents,” he said, noting that the arrival of others such as Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay also adds a great depth to “one hell of a roster.”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

