3/18/24 WWE Raw Viewership

It was not a particularly good night for Raw heading into Mania this week as the show had 1,686,000 viewers, down 65,000 viewers from the previous week.

The show started with 1,719,000 viewers in the first hour, then increased to 1,767,000 viewers in the second hour, but went down to 1,573,000 viewers in the final hour for a Becky Lynch vs Nia Jax last woman standing main event.

Raw was #1, #2, and #3 in the top 50 cable chart for the night among the in 18-49 viewers with 0.58, 0.55, and 0.53 ratings respectively for an average of 0.55, down 0.01 from the previous week. It was #2 in overall TV behind The Bachelor on ABC.

