WWE NXT Results 3/19/24

The road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns at 8/7c tonight on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley, Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece, The OC vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. NQCC, NQCC vs. Riley Osborne for the Heritage Cup, Trick Williams vs. Noam Darm, plus we’ll hear from Tony D’Angelo and NXT North American Champion Oba Femi.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (3/19/2024)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE NXT results from Orlando, FL.

