WWE legends coming to Wrestlemania, plus notes on William Regal and Shad Khan’s net worth

– WWE is gearing up to bring several legends and Hall of Famers into the mix for WrestleMania 40 week to add an extra dimension of excitement to the festivities. The illustrious list includes former WWE Women’s champion Michelle McCool and WWE Hall of Famers, Jimmy Hart, Kane, JBL, and Ron Simmons.

– Following his return to NXT television recently, William Regal is now officially BACK on the WWE roster page as a member of the NXT roster.

– Shad Khan’s net worth just went up 400 million US Dollars in one week from 11.8B to 12.2B.

WWE is worth $8.37 billion dollars.

AEW is worth $2 billion dollars.

