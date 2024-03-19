WWE Hall of Famer Hospitalized

In a recent Facebook update, Afa Jr. shared concerning news about his father, Afa the Wild Samoan, detailing a significant injury sustained from a fall.

He stated, “Update: My father fell and fractured his back in 2 places. He is currently being transferred into a different hospital. Continued prayers are requested as well as privacy during these stressful times. The family will post updates as they come.”

Afa the Wild Samoan is a revered figure in professional wrestling, known for his fierce in-ring persona and significant contributions to the sport.

Alongside his brother, Sika, Afa became a cornerstone of the tag team division in the 1970s and 1980s, capturing numerous tag team championships across various promotions, including the prestigious WWF Tag Team Titles.

