WWE Announces Women’s Title Match For NXT Stand & Deliver

The WWE NXT Women’s Championship will be on-the-line at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez defeated Tatum Paxley and attacked her arm, much like she did to women’s champion Lyra Valkyria the week prior.

After the match, Valkyria ran out in a sling, but once again fell victim to a submission from Perez.

Valkyria would then storm into NXT G.M. Ava’s office and demand that she make the match between she and Perez with her women’s championship on-the-line for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

Later in the show, Vic Joseph and Booker T would confirm the bout for the WrestleMania XL Weekend premium live event from WWE NXT on April 6.

