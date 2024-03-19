Update on Matt Hardy’s visit to Raw

Mar 19, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Matt Hardy didn’t have a meeting with WWE officials while attending Raw in North Carolina last night.

Matt and wife Reby did not plan on going to the show, but were invited by a friend who rented a suite. They were there for about 90 minutes and left.

