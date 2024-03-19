Update on Matt Hardy’s visit to Raw

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Matt Hardy didn’t have a meeting with WWE officials while attending Raw in North Carolina last night.

Matt and wife Reby did not plan on going to the show, but were invited by a friend who rented a suite. They were there for about 90 minutes and left.

‼️ CONFIRMADISIMO ‼️ Anoche se estuvieron circulando fotos donde decían que Matt Hardy estaba en RAW que se realizó en Raleigh, North Carolina. La esposa de Matt, Reby Hardy subió un video donde se ve a Matt Hardy disfrutando del show y sacándose fotos con los fans. -… pic.twitter.com/CTJGYokxFX — 100% Wrestling Podcast (@100wpodcast) March 19, 2024

