Two TNA star’s have expiring contracts, AJ Styles on Triple H’s leadership

– The belief is that Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin’s existing TNA deals are expiring shortly. Possibly as soon as the end of March, reports PWInsider.

– While speaking with the Battleground Podcast, AJ Styles expressed his perspective on WWE’s evolution under Triple H’s leadership, emphasizing the company’s global reach and longevity.

”I wish more guys who I think would do well in WWE who may have been afraid as far as past things have happened with Vince (McMahon) being there, I wish that they would understand that WWE is in this for the long run. We’re talking about 10 years on Netflix, possibly 20 years, you know? That’s a long time.

We’re not going anywhere and the fact that you could come here and you can have a job as long as you can produce for as long as you want it and depending where you’re from, you could reach out to other countries. So I just wish more guys would understand this. We are not just in the United States of America, we’re not just in England. We are global. We’re even bigger now than we’ve ever been. Places that we weren’t able to go, now we’re in.”

