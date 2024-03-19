TNA Wrestling Returns To The Cincinnati Area For Back-to-Back Nights Of Live Pro Wrestling

Multiple World Championship Matches Are Confirmed

TNA Wrestling makes its long-awaited return to MegaCorp Pavilion in the greater Cincinnati area for two nights of action-packed, high-energy live pro wrestling, Saturday & Sunday, May 18-19.

Both Cincinnati shows will be taped for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! (Thursday, 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV). Both shows will start at 6:30 p.m., and the doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Cincinnati shows will go on-sale Saturday, March 23, at 10 am ET at TNAWrestling.com and axs.com.

TNA Wrestling will bring all the superstars to Cincinnati, including Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, KUSHIDA, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Moose and Jordynne Grace, among others. Also scheduled to wrestle in Cincinnati: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve, Ash By Elegance, Eddie Edwards, Jake Something, Joe Hendry, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Xia Brookside and more.

Matches for the Cincinnati shows will be announced in late April and the shows mark the company’s first shows in the greater Cincinnati area in two years.

TNA+ is available at watch.tnawrestling.com, via iOS, tvOS and Android mobile apps, as well as big screen devices such as Android TV, Fire TV and Roku, with more platforms to follow.

