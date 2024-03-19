The Undertaker and Ric Flair notes

– While speaking on the Six Feet Under podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker revealed the real reason why a match with Sting never took place in WWE.

He said “Everywhere I go on any given day I get the question. I always call it the question. Like when I do the 1 deadMAN Show. I just wait and I’m like, when’s it coming? Because I know it’s gonna come. It’s always, Why didn’t you and Sting ever have a match? Or why didn’t this happen or that happen? Man, that would have been huge box office, it just didn’t work out. He had a short run in WWE and Vince didn’t want it for whatever reason, I don’t know what it was. He just didn’t feel it. And everybody else was like, people have clamouring for this match for quite a few years. And I mean, I don’t know, a year or two into his turn or that character change, people were sending me artwork with the billboard of the poster. So, yeah, it just never worked out.”

– It was previously reported that WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat were said to have been “blown away” by Will Ospreay’s match at AEW Revolution 2024 against Konosuke Takeshita.

During an appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Ospreay commented on what Flair said to him after the match…

“He came backstage. My ass was killing me. I came back and I planted myself down and I was crying. He went, ‘Mr. Ospreay’, and he took my hand. I looked up and it was Ric. I stood up and I was like, ‘Yes, sir.’ He was like, ‘You are everything I’ve heard of and more. You’re the best guy here right now.’”

(quote: WrestlingNews.co)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

