Source: Jack Perry has a lot of heat with Tony Khan

After being off AEW television for months due to a suspension, Jack Perry resurfaced at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event in January. After attacking Shota Umino, Perry took out his “AEW contract” and ripped it up.

Perry has wrestled numerous times for NJPW this month and during Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com addressed Jack Perry’s status with AEW…

“He has absolutely not been fired, but they’re not using him. Essentially, Tony [Khan] is really mad at him because he cost him CM Punk, so he’s getting the blame. He probably should have been suspended for a month or two. Where are we at? Seven months now? It’s ridiculous. Punishment doesn’t fit the crime at this point. I mean, it’s like it’s his fault because the other guy lost his mind?”

Jack Perry's first promo in New Japan Pro Wrestling! Jack says he now feels “amazing” after not wrestling a match in 6 months during the worst time of his entire life. Says everybody (AEW) is afraid to let him come back, but House of Torture support him.pic.twitter.com/g6FN4FpRhF — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) March 6, 2024

