Source: Jack Perry has a lot of heat with Tony Khan

Mar 19, 2024 - by James Walsh

After being off AEW television for months due to a suspension, Jack Perry resurfaced at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event in January. After attacking Shota Umino, Perry took out his “AEW contract” and ripped it up.

Perry has wrestled numerous times for NJPW this month and during Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com addressed Jack Perry’s status with AEW…

“He has absolutely not been fired, but they’re not using him. Essentially, Tony [Khan] is really mad at him because he cost him CM Punk, so he’s getting the blame. He probably should have been suspended for a month or two. Where are we at? Seven months now? It’s ridiculous. Punishment doesn’t fit the crime at this point. I mean, it’s like it’s his fault because the other guy lost his mind?”

