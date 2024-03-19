Seth Rollins comments on the nude photo in Becky’s book

In Becky Lynch’s autobiography The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, there is a 2019 photo of Becky and future husband Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins posing naked with their world titles. While speaking to NYPost.com, Becky revealed that he didn’t know the picture was going to be published…

“I could have sworn that I told him. Turns out, I must have had the conversation with myself and thought that I had it with him. Apparently I didn’t ask him about putting the picture in the book. But he just laughed, he thought it was funny. Thank God. That could have gone horribly wrong.”

Becky also talked about what she wrote about her husband in the book…

“I feel like you can’t really get mad when somebody puts the truth in there and he’s very open and honest. He didn’t have a problem. I think I talk about how great he is mostly.”.

