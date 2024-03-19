Sammy Guevara: “I understand that I am a person who has made mistakes”

Sammy Guevara posted a message on his Vlog today, for the first time since his ongoing AEW suspension.

He wrote:

“Thanks for watching, and to the people who support me whether it be from the beginning or in the middle or maybe this is your first video you’ve watched of mine, I just wanted to say thank you.

I understand that I am a person who has made mistakes but I am also a person who has tried to be better. “Roll with the punches” is a saying that I truly understand now at 30 years old. Life will throw a lot at you.

But it is how you deal with those adversities that make you who you are. I know who I am and I know what I’m going after.

See you at the top.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

