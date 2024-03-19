Rikishi on who he thinks might win – Jimmy or Jey?

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi commented on his sons Jimmy and Jey having a singles match at Wrestlemania 40…

“Man, that’s exciting news. I’m excited, to be able to have the boys out there. Another historic…Bloodline, family tree, whatever you want to call it, but to have my sons out there on WrestleMania finally going after it together, this is a big deal for the whole fans. You’re finally gonna see the dream match, Uso vs. Uso, Yeet vs. No Yeet. It’s gonna be exciting. I’m very happy to be the last to know about it.

I’m not too far from WrestleCon. I’ll be there at WrestleCon. I’m gonna be in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. I’m not too far, that’s all I can say. I’m not too far from the stadium. I’m not too far from the stadium where WrestleMania will be. Of course, they got a lot of Ubers, they got limousines over there, who knows? But I am not too far from the stadium. The news was that [it’s] Yeet versus No Yeet. But where’s the man that eats? I’ll tell you, I’m not gonna be far.”

Rikishi also commented on who he thinks might win…

“You know what? That’s a hard one, but I gotta put my feelings aside as a father. Jey is having a hell of a year as a single. Jimmy’s the same as far as being involved in the group, with the Bloodline. So to see the steam that Jey is having as a singles career, it only makes sense from a business standpoint, as if I was on the board of TKO or WWE. We’d have to go with ‘Yeet’. I would feel that it would be the best business move, is to let Jey get the upper hand for WrestleMania against his brother. But on a personal level, it’s a win-win situation for the boys, that they’re able to go out there. They bring it out when they work with a lot of people, the passion, because they always want to steal the show. But this one here, working against each other, this is really gonna be ‘show the world’ type of shit, like let’s me and you do this, and let’s announce to the world what exactly these two brothers can do. To see my sons going against each other for this dream match for the fans, it’s a win situation for the fans, for the company, for the family, and I’m so proud of them. I just pray that they walk out there, I know they’re gonna give it all they got, but I also pray that they are able to walk back out the squared circle together, hand in hand.”

(quotes: Colin Tessier)

