NY Post wonders why top free agents are not signing with WWE, El Hijo del Vikingo update

Mar 19, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– “While WWE is as hot as ever and doesn’t need any of those three at the moment, the fact that none of them chose to come to the industry leader should at least give Triple H and Co. some pause.” Full story: NYPost.

– Former AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo got his surgery stitches and bandages removed yesterday from knee surgery and is now on the road to recovery.

