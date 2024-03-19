NY Post wonders why top free agents are not signing with WWE, El Hijo del Vikingo update
– “While WWE is as hot as ever and doesn’t need any of those three at the moment, the fact that none of them chose to come to the industry leader should at least give Triple H and Co. some pause.” Full story: NYPost.
https://t.co/O3jc2K4MPF pic.twitter.com/Hob6nkqnnj
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 19, 2024
– Former AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo got his surgery stitches and bandages removed yesterday from knee surgery and is now on the road to recovery.
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 19, 2024