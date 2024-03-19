Video: Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy attended last night’s WWE RAW

‼️ CONFIRMADISIMO ‼️ Anoche se estuvieron circulando fotos donde decían que Matt Hardy estaba en RAW que se realizó en Raleigh, North Carolina. La esposa de Matt, Reby Hardy subió un video donde se ve a Matt Hardy disfrutando del show y sacándose fotos con los fans. -… pic.twitter.com/CTJGYokxFX — 100% Wrestling Podcast (@100wpodcast) March 19, 2024

As previously reported, Matt Hardy’s AEW contract will be expiring this month and there has been internet speculation about his future with the company.

Matt and his wife Reby attended Monday’s WWE RAW event in Raleigh, NC. Reby shared video clips on social media of them watching the show from a luxury suite in the arena. WWE did not mention Matt being in attendance during the broadcast but Michael Cole did make a reference to Matt’s match against brother Jeff at Wrestlemania 25. Matt ended up becoming a trending topic on Twitter/X.

During his podcast last week, Matt was asked about his contractual status with AEW…

“Nothing really new. No updates to be given, just still conversing, still in the midst of negotiating, figuring out what’s going on. So no, no real updates on that. But thank you guys for asking and giving a sh*t.”

