Becky Lynch becomes an American citizen

The Irish Lass Kicker is now an American Lass Kicker as well!

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch announced in her post-Raw speech to the crowd that she can now call herself an American as well.

“As of a few hours ago, I be came an American citizen,” Lynch told the crowd to a huge pop and “USA” chants.

During the broadcast, Michael Cole noted that Lynch had passed her citizenship test earlier.

The announcement comes just 24 hours after Lynch was invited to the White House for their St. Patrick’s Day celebration along with other Irish dignitaries.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

