3/16/24 AEW Collision Viewership, Khan says Mercedes is perfect to be the face of AEW (video)

Wrestlenomics reports that the viewership and ratings figures for AEW Collision’s broadcast on last Saturday are now available. Unlike the preceding two episodes, the broadcast on March 16 was aired live.

The viewership for the March 16 episode of AEW Collision was an average of 393,000, marking an 8% decrease from the prior week’s episode, which had an average viewership of 427,000.

There was also a decline observed in the ratings within the P18-49 demographic, with Collision achieving a 0.12 rating, a decrease from the 0.13 rating achieved the week before.

It’s important to note that AEW Collision will not air on March 23 due to TNT’s coverage of the March Madness tournament.

– Tony Khan says Mercedes Mone is perfect to be the face of AEW.

Tony Khan says Mercedes Mone is perfect to be the face of AEW. Who are the top 4 names in AEW, in your opinion? pic.twitter.com/zq76KoF1CG — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) March 19, 2024

