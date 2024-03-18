WWE Announces The Rock For 4/1 RAW In Brooklyn

“The Final Boss” is coming to the final red brand show before this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

On Monday, WWE announced that The Rock will be appearing on the Monday, April 1, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The show will mark the WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

