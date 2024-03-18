Updates on Shawn Spears and Gabriel Kidd, and today’s birthdays

– Shawn Spears recently made his return to WWE by joining the black and gold brand however this time around he didn’t use his perfect 10 gimmick although he did pitch the idea. Spears has confirmed to Fightful Select that he did at least make pitches to be part of the men’s Royal Rumble match this year, working as a surprise entrant in the number 10 spot. While he admitted that he did “shoot his shot,” unfortunately that came too late as WWE had already made plans for the match by that stage.

– Gabriel Kidd has re-signed with NJPW.

– Happy birthday to Danielle Sierra Kamela. She is known as Vanessa Borne and Sassy Stephanie….

– Happy birthday to Rick Martel and EC3!

Happy Birthday to Rick Martel! Rick was born Mar 18, 1956 and turns 68 this year. Martel is a former AWA World Champ & 3 time WWF Tag Team Champ. Martel had a HOF worthy career & I've always felt his hot tags coming in were among the best ever. Enjoy your day Mr Martel pic.twitter.com/T4OgYfVGzP — 80s Wrestling Fan (@80_wrestling) March 18, 2024

