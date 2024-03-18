Khan says AEW is the premier destination, Mercedes says AEW is the place for her

– Tony Khan via ESPN says that AEW is now the premier destination for top wrestlers in the world.

“Mercedes Moné is one of the best wrestlers on the planet, and signing Mercedes to AEW furthers our goal of being the premier destination for the world’s top talent.”

— Mercedes Moné (via interview with ESPN):

“I’m all about creating history. I’m all about creating magic & I’m all about creating so much more. And that’s what AEW brings — so much more, more opportunity, more chances & more chances just to stand out & to be seen & noticed.”

“You can do so much more in AEW — you can do everything & for me, I want to do everything. So, this is the place for me to be and this is the place that I call home.”

– PWinsider reports that discussions between AEW and Mercedes Monè went on for about 18 months prior to her signing. WWE came into the picture later and top flight execs were involved in the discussions and WWE absolutely wanted Mone back “in the family.”

