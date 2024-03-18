Russo suggests Cody needs therapy, possible Mercedes Moné/Warner Bros. relationship

– According to PWInsider, AEW provided a chance for Mercedes Moné to build a direct relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery as well as potential access to their film and television franchises.

The fact that AEW could provide support for Mone in a way that WWE likely could not at this juncture was a factor in her signing.

There was also a belief that AEW would be far more open to Mone working on acting, especially if she needed to take a period of time off for the forthcoming Star Wars: Mandalorian and Grogu feature film or any other projects that could require her full attention.

Mercedes has built a team around her to assist her in maintaining her physical, mental and emotional health, and that AEW provided all signs they would work in conjunction with that team.

– During last week’s edition of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes cut a promo and became emotional while talking about potentially winning the Undisputed WWE Universal title from Roman Reigns. Cody said the following…

“My mother. She is the only one I got left. And I can’t hand it to Dusty Rhodes, but I certainly can hand it to Michelle Rubio.”

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, former WWE writer Vince Russo commented on Cody…

“Cody, get therapy, man. Every freaking week, this guy is going out, cutting promos, he can’t get through a promo without crying. Casual wrestling fans, we don’t want to see wrestlers cry, bro. We want to see men’s men, we want to see wrestlers, we want to see testosterone, bro. We don’t want to see namby-pamby crybabies.”

“How anybody can be a fan of this guy as a babyface, bro, crying over a prop … Bro, he’s got himself convinced that he’s going to really win a match and have a real title and, ‘I’m gonna give this title to my mom and my dad, even though he’s not here, he is gonna be proud.’”

(quotes: WrestlingInc.com)

