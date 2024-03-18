Mercedes Mone’s CEO theme song now available to stream

Mercedes Mone’s newest theme song CEO has hit digital services such as Apple Music and Spotify.

The song, published under SoulNado House Record and Tape Club, is a remix of Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 with Mone doing the rapping herself. Perhaps you might recognize the song in wrestling as Gunther used it for most of his career when he wrestled as Walter and still has some hints of it in his new theme.

The “CEO” chants, which encourages fans in the arena to sing along, come part of the theme song as well.

Mercedes Mone's New Theme Song is Already OVER with the Crowd that'll be the Case every Time shes on AEW Television the Crowd Ate it up.#AEWBigBusiness pic.twitter.com/xcHqe6BGyL — Brandon McMullen (@BrandonMcMull20) March 14, 2024

