Matches announced for tonight’s WWE Raw

Announced for tonight’s WWE Raw in Raleigh, NC:

– Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax – Last Woman Standing Match

– GUNTHER and Sami Zayn contract signing for their Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania

– Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher – WrestleMania Qualifier

– DIY vs. Creed Brothers – WrestleMania Qualifier

– Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) vs. New Day – WrestleMania Qualifier

Join us at 8PM ET for live coverage!

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email