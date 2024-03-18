Cody Rhodes agrees to go to a young fan’s 5th birthday party

At a non-televised live event in North Charleston, South Carolina yesterday, Cody Rhodes made a promise to a young fan that he will be going to his fifth birthday party in a few months time.

After the main event match against Drew McIntyre, Cody took some time to inspect signs as he usually does and there was one that said, “Cody come to my fifth birthday party.”

Cody asked when is it and the response was June 25, which is a Wednesday.

“Okay, should I go to his birthday party?” Cody asked the fans, who of course said yes.

“Am I supposed to bring anything, a gift? I could bring a casserole. I’m supposed to bring a casserole to his 5th birthday which is gonna be on a Wednesday. North Charleston, should I do it?”

The fans cheered, but it was not enough for Cody, who asked again, and got a bigger response.

“My answer is…yes,” Cody said as the dad and son celebrated at ringside!

Rhodes keeps getting himself into these situations lately, with recently being part of a gender reveal and earlier this year agreeing to be the best man at a fan’s wedding as well which will take place this week!

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

