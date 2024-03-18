CM Punk Confirmed For WrestleMania XL

“One Bill Phil” is coming to Philadelphia, PA.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, a special video segment aired to promote CM Punk’s appearance on next week’s three-hour red brand program from his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

The segment featured comments from “The Best in the World,” who pointed out that you can’t spell “Philadelphia” without “Phil,” and then confirmed that he will be at WrestleMania XL in Philly next month.

WWE posted the video on their X channel on Monday and hyped his appearance on next week’s Raw.

“Get ready for the return of CM Punk next week live on WWE Raw,” the announcement read. “What will the Best in the World have to say ahead of WrestleMania?”

