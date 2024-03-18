Bray Wyatt documentary to air on Peacock, Mercedes Mone comments on her AEW debut

– On April 1st, WWE will air a new documentary on the life of Bray Wyatt, narrated by The Undertaker. The show will air on the Peacock network.

Legends live forever. Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal arrives Apr 1 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/QhU4Ci87L0 — Peacock (@peacock) March 18, 2024

– Mercedes Mone talks AEW debut, says she ‘felt like Stone Cold Steve Austin’

While speaking with Variety after the event, Mercedes reacted to the “electric” ovation that she received.

“It was unbelievable. I still haven’t gotten to take everything in yet, but my heart was just pounding out of my chest. Once I heard the beat drop in the music and the ‘CEO’ chants were on the screens, and then they revealed the ‘Mercedes Mone’ name, that eruption was so electric. I felt so cool. I felt like Stone Cold Steve Austin, when fans just lift up all their signs and stand up with their arms raised. I felt so cool. It was the best feeling in the world.”

