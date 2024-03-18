Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, and Kelly Kelly updates

– During a recent virtual signing with RDP Promotions, former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly was asked about potentially making a return to the ring. She said “I would be open to a comeback. We’ll see. I want my twins to come and watch me one day.”

– Asuka was pulled from the weekend WWE live events out of caution that she may have injured her knee on SmackDown last Friday. Medical tests could be done to confirm whether it was something she could work through or whether she has a much larger injury.

– Raquel Rodriguez has been pulled from the active WWE roster and is currently listed internally with other talents who are out of action. It has not yet been confirmed if there is an injury or whether this is a result of health issues, reports PWInsider.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

