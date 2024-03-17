WWE Road to Wrestlemania Results / N. Charleston, S.C. / Sun Mar 17, 2024

The Complete Results from the North Charleston Coliseum:

The Ring Announcer for tonight is Alicia Taylor from NXT.

R Truth defeats Dominick Mysterio Via DQ Due to Interference, setting up a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

R Truth and The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat The Judgment Day: WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor and Dominick Mysterio.

Sami Zayn defeats Shinsuke Nakamura.

AJ Styles defeats Carlito using the Calf Crusher.

Naomi and Bianca Belair defeat WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky and One-Half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kairi Sane.

LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa with the Blunt Force Trauma.

OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa.

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defeats Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Main Event: Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre.

