WrestleMania 40 gets closer to 60,000 seats each night

WrestleMania 40 is getting closer to 60,000 tickets for each night, with night two slightly ahead of night one in terms of attendance according to @WrestleTix.

With just approximately 20 days to go for the shows, WrestleMania Saturday is at 58,593 tickets out while WrestleMania Sunday is at 59,861 tickets. The Lincoln Financial Field is set up for 60,910 seats.

Prices remain very expensive, even with the limited view seats behind the stage. The lowest-priced tickets for the two nights are $200 in the rafters and limited view. Tickets in the top level are going for a minimum of $450.

Even secondary-market tickets are going for a very high price, with night one tickets starting at $338 and night two at $352.

All tickets are expected to be gone by the time the show comes around.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

