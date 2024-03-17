Video: Parker Boudreaux makes his AAA debut

During the AAA event on March 16, Parker Boudreaux, who last wrestled for AEW in March of 2023, made his debut by attacking both Octagon Jr. and Mecha Wolf.

The attack came after Octagon Jr retained his AAA Latin American Championship against Mecha Wolf.

El Mesías made the save and the two stared down.

¡ÚLTIMA HORA! The Next Big Thing, The Destroyer of Gods, Parker Boudreaux, llega a @luchalibreaaa : Edson Ortíz via Facebook. pic.twitter.com/sCXBHLwqMj — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) March 17, 2024

