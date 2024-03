Sid not a Mercedes Mone fan, profile moved from TNA roster, more

– AAA announced that Hijo Del Vikingo has vacated the AAA Mega Championship due to a knee injury he suffered in February.

His reign comes to an end at 833 days.

– Bully Ray has been removed from TNA’s roster page.

– Sid Vicious doesn’t mince words…

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email