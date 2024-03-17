Rob Van Dam: “I’m a gun for hire”

During his podcast, Rob Van Dam commented on how he has been utilized in AEW thus far and his potential future with the company…

“I don’t know what to expect. RVD-ology tells me not to have expectations. I’m 2-3 on my AEW so far. So if he wants to bring me in just to give the kids these fantasy matches, then hey, it’s not a bad position to be in, to be able to do that. If he wants to just bring me in when he’s got wrestlers that are injured and needs someone to step in, it’s still not a bad position to be in.

I’m a gun for hire, and I like my position in that. If he wants to do something more, then I certainly don’t know about it right now. But he always says that he loves working with me. He being Tony, and he’s a great guy and always says he wants to do it again. So I don’t know.”

(quote: Colin Tessier)

