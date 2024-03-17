Kenny Omega puts over John Cena, Billie Starkz booked for DDT Goes Philadelphia

– A new match has been announced for DDT Goes Philadelphia, it’ll be MAO defending the DDT Universal Championship against Billie Starkz.

– Kenny Omega (via Twitch stream) says John Cena is a great example of what the face of the industry should be.

“People went out of their way after the fact to say, ‘look at all this stuff John is doing in his off time.’ Maybe he even laughs at it himself, but for the amount of effort he has put in to make people’s lives better, whether it be Make A Wish, fans at the arenas, or autograph signings, it’s a great example for what the face of a company should be or for the face of the industry. I’m a very big proponent of #JohnCena. I think he’s incredible.”

