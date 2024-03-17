Jim Ross on the likelihood Owen Hart will enter the WWE hall of fame

During a recent discussion on Grillin JR, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross was asked about the possibility of WWE convincing Martha Hart to permit Owen Hart’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

He said:

“I bet she could [change her stance]. Will she, is another question. Maybe the bigger question is, ‘Will she?’ I don’t know, I hadn’t thought of that. It’s a good question. It’s why these Q&As are so entertaining sometimes, you get questions that you don’t expect. So I don’t know. Good question, though. Good question. Time will tell. I can see it being able to be worked out a lot easier now that [Vince] McMahon is out of the picture. That was her roadblock, so we’ll see.”

