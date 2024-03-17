Damian Priest and Candice LeRae notes

– Candice LeRae talked to us about returning to WWE…

“So, when my contract expired and we were trying to figure things out, I basically told Johnny, ‘Hey, I think I’m going back to the indies, and I’m wrestling right now.’ He was like, ‘No, no, no, no. Just wait.’ So the process was me being like, ‘I’m ready,’ and my husband saying, ‘Just wait.’ When Shawn and Hunter reached out, it was a no brainer. This is where I wanted to be. This is where we wanted to be our whole lives. It’s home.”

– Damian Priest started the boo’s at Dom’s wedding …

“It was beautiful, man. I was honored to be a part of the wedding, to just attend the wedding and we had such a good time. Then obviously, you know, busting his chops and there was a moment when they did say he’s gonna say a few words. I remember I just turned to my table and I was like, ‘We got to do it. We’re doing it. right’, and I just turned back around and I did it. Then my table followed in and I was like, Okay, that was nice. Then he went to speak again and the entire wedding party, like, everybody did it, and then I really laughed and he just gave me a look. That was a good one. But man, the whole thing was, what a good day for him and his wife. So that was a special night. Like I said, I was just honored to be there.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

