WWE hall of fame update, a move to change the WWE culture

– “It was confirmed to us yesterday that with the exception of Lia Maivia, (Rock’s grandmother) all members of the 2024 HOF class have been announced.

Regarding rumors of Bray Wyatt induction, obviously he was on the list at one point but it’s not planned as of now, or at least wasn’t as of yesterday afternoon. The impression I was given is that he will be put in soon.”

(Source: Dave Meltzer’s F4W Daily Update)

– A WWE source reportedly says that Nick Khan is “working on steps to change the culture” in the company:

“Sources at WWE did not comment regarding this story (the names of the ‘Corporate Officers’ in the lawsuit being revealed) officially or unofficially, past one simply saying they were aware of this and mentions that Khan is working on steps to change the culture.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

