Tournament to crown new AEW Tag Team champions starts on Collison tonight

A tournament to crown the new AEW World Tag Team champions will kick off tonight on Collision.

There are two wildcard matches to see who advance to the quarter finals on each side of the bracket.

Best Friends vs Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher is wild card match one while House of Black vs Infantry is wild card match two.

The left side of the bracket has The Young Bucks vs Private Party and Undisputed Kingdom vs the winner of wild card match one.

The right side of the bracket features Ricky Starks and Big Bill vs Top Flight and FTR vs the winners of wild card match two.

The final of the tournament will take place at the newest AEW pay-per-view, Dynasty, on Sunday, April 21.

