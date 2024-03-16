The Rock lays the smackdown on Cody Rhodes and his mother in new online promo

It’s Friday and you know what that means…another Rock promo on social media! Ahead of last night’s Friday Night Smackdown, The Rock dropped an eight-minute promo directed at Cody Rhodes and his mother following last week’s events where Cody slapped The Rock.

The Rock said that he had been waiting for Cody to “man up” and give The Rock a challenge worthy of the great one.

“That was a good slap, too. What did The Rock do? He didn’t pretend like he was angry. He didn’t get a bunch of goofs and jabronis trying to hold him back,” Rock said. “No, no, no. The Rock took your slap like a man. As a matter of fact, The Rock started smiling. Because The Rock likes pain. But that’s a whole other conversation!”

He then ripped Cody for crying during his promo on Monday Night Raw when he said that while he couldn’t present the title belt to his father, he could give it to his mother.

“Are you f*cking kidding me,” Rock told Cody. “You start f*cking crying? You start crying? That’s how you respond? No wonder all your fans are crybabies. Cody Crybabies!”

But Cody wasn’t the only target in his promo as Cody’s mother Michelle also got a smackdown from the People’s Champion.

The Rock said that Cody’s story will end at WrestleMania crying in a pool of his own blood and his weight belt sitting on his mother’s lap.

“And Mama Rhodes, don’t worry, there’s two things that you can do about it: Nothing and like it,” The Rock continued. “Cody Rhodes, at WrestleMania, your story is going to end courtesy of Roman Reigns and courtesy of your nightmare: The Rock. The Final Boss. If ya’ smell what The Rock is cooking. Now Mama Rhodes, don’t go crying too much now. See you at WrestleMania.”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

