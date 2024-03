Ric Flair praising the Rock and saying “I pale in comparison”

My Friend @TheRock, You Are The Most Entertaining Motherf*cker In The Entire History Of The Wrestling Business And I’ve Seen Them All, Including Myself, But I Pale In Comparison! I’m So Thankful For Our Friendship & Respect. God Bless You! You Are The F*cking Man! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/wqcBOqIsWJ

— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 16, 2024